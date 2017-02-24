1-1 ADA Sustains the Force with Command Post of the Future

Chief Warrant Officer 2 Martin Head, command and control integrator, 1st Battalion, 1st Air Defense Artillery Regiment, provides operational oversight for Spc. Ashton Andrade and Spc. Aaron Morris, tactical planner workstation operators, 1-1 ADA, as they learn how to operate the Command Post of the Future (CPOF) system. Soldiers and leaders of 1-1 ADA will be able to use the CPOF to coordinate their movements, routes, and situational reports via graphical user interface, while maintaining situational awareness of the current environment. (U.S. Army photo by 1st Lt. Clark Chen).

