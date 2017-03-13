2017 Marine Corps Trials Practice Day Six

2017 Marine Corps Trials athletes practice for an upcoming wheelchair basketball competition during the 2017 Marine Corps Trials at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, Calif., March 13, 2017. The Marine Corps Trials promotes recovery and rehabilitation through adaptive sport participation and develops camaraderie among recovering Service members (RSMs) and veterans. It is an opportunity for RSMs to demonstrate their achievements and serves as the primary venue to select Marine Corps participants for the DoD Warrior Games.

