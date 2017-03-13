(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    2017 Marine Corps Trials Practice Day Six [Image 3 of 5]

    2017 Marine Corps Trials Practice Day Six

    CAMP PENDLETON, CA, UNITED STATES

    03.13.2017

    Photo by Sgt. Brady Wood 

    Marine Corps Wounded Warrior Regiment

    2017 Marine Corps Trials athletes practice for an upcoming wheelchair basketball competition during the 2017 Marine Corps Trials at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, Calif., March 13, 2017. The Marine Corps Trials promotes recovery and rehabilitation through adaptive sport participation and develops camaraderie among recovering Service members (RSMs) and veterans. It is an opportunity for RSMs to demonstrate their achievements and serves as the primary venue to select Marine Corps participants for the DoD Warrior Games.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.13.2017
    Date Posted: 03.13.2017 19:00
    Photo ID: 3225123
    VIRIN: 170313-M-KY023-710
    Resolution: 798x1197
    Size: 668.9 KB
    Location: CAMP PENDLETON, CA, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2017 Marine Corps Trials Practice Day Six [Image 1 of 5], by Sgt Brady Wood, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    GALLERY

    2017 Marine Corps Trials Practice Day Six
    2017 Marine Corps Trials Practice Day Six
    2017 Marine Corps Trials Practice Day Six
    2017 Marine Corps Trials Practice Day Six
    2017 Marine Corps Trials Practice Day Six

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Camp Pendleton
    basketball
    USMC
    wheelchair
    wheelchair basketball
    Wounded Warrior Regiment
    2017 Marine Corps Trials

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Distribute Gallery
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo

    • LEAVE A COMMENT