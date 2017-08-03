(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Miller discuss priorities with House Caucus [Image 2 of 5]

    Miller discuss priorities with House Caucus

    UNITED STATES

    03.08.2017

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Katie Justen 

    459th Air Refueling Wing

    Lt. Gen. Maryanne Miller, the chief of Air Force Reserve and commander, Air Force Reserve Command, discusses her top priorities for the Air Force Reserve during the House National Guard and Reserve Caucus breakfast on Capitol Hill, March 8. The event featured service chiefs from the Reserve and Guard components and members of Congress. The NGRCC advocates legislative and policy initiatives for National Guard and Reserve. (U.S. Air Force photo/Tech. Sgt. Kat Justen)

    Date Taken: 03.08.2017
    Date Posted: 03.13.2017 17:51
    Photo ID: 3225078
    VIRIN: 170308-F-HS721-069
    Resolution: 2250x1500
    Size: 1.86 MB
    Location: US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Miller discuss priorities with House Caucus [Image 1 of 5], by TSgt Katie Justen, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    Congress
    Reserve
    Air Force Reserve
    Lt. Gen. Maryanne Miller
    Caucus
    AFRC CC
    NGRCC

