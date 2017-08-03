Miller discuss priorities with House Caucus

Lt. Gen. Maryanne Miller, the chief of Air Force Reserve and commander, Air Force Reserve Command, discusses her top priorities for the Air Force Reserve during the House National Guard and Reserve Caucus breakfast on Capitol Hill, March 8. The event featured service chiefs from the Reserve and Guard components and members of Congress. The NGRCC advocates legislative and policy initiatives for National Guard and Reserve. (U.S. Air Force photo/Tech. Sgt. Kat Justen)

