‘Big Red One’ Brass Band perform during Music In Our Schools month

Members of the “Big Red One” Brass Band exchange high fives with students following a concert at Jayhawk Elementary School, Mound City, Kansas, March 7. The concert was part of the Big Red One Band’s Music In Our Schools mission. (Sgt. Michael C. Roach, 19th Public Affairs Detachment)

