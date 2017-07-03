The “Big Red One” Brass Band plays for a gymnasium full of students from USD 346 at Jayhawk Elementary School in Mound City, Kansas, March 7. The band played a mix of contemporary and classic songs to show off the versatility which brass bands are capable of. (Sgt. Michael C. Roach, 19th Public Affairs Detachment)
|03.07.2017
|03.13.2017 17:48
|3225067
|170307-A-SK912-669
|5472x3648
|1 MB
|MOUND CITY, KS, US
|0
|0
|0
This work, ‘Big Red One’ Brass Band perform during Music In Our Schools month [Image 1 of 3], by SGT michael roach, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
‘Big Red One’ brass band makes Music In Our Schools Month a personal mission
