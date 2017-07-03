(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    ‘Big Red One’ Brass Band perform during Music In Our Schools month [Image 2 of 3]

    ‘Big Red One’ Brass Band perform during Music In Our Schools month

    MOUND CITY, KS, UNITED STATES

    03.07.2017

    Photo by Sgt. michael roach 

    19th Public Affairs Detachment

    The “Big Red One” Brass Band plays for a gymnasium full of students from USD 346 at Jayhawk Elementary School in Mound City, Kansas, March 7. The band played a mix of contemporary and classic songs to show off the versatility which brass bands are capable of. (Sgt. Michael C. Roach, 19th Public Affairs Detachment)

    Date Taken: 03.07.2017
    Date Posted: 03.13.2017 17:48
    Photo ID: 3225067
    VIRIN: 170307-A-SK912-669
    Resolution: 5472x3648
    Size: 1 MB
    Location: MOUND CITY, KS, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, ‘Big Red One’ Brass Band perform during Music In Our Schools month [Image 1 of 3], by SGT michael roach, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    Fort Riley
    1st Infantry Division

