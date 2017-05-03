(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Exercise tests Reservists' rapid response [Image 1 of 24]

    Exercise tests Reservists' rapid response

    UNITED STATES

    03.05.2017

    Courtesy Photo

    459th Air Refueling Wing

    459th Air Refueling Wing KC-135R Stratotankers conduct an elephant walk during an alert exercise at Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, March 5, 2017. The term “elephant walk” has been used since World War II when large numbers of aircraft would line up for rapid response take-off. Onlookers said the procession looked like elephants headed to a watering hole, and the name has been part of the U.S. Air Force lexicon ever since. (U.S. Air Force photo/ Senior Airman Philip Bryant)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.05.2017
    Date Posted: 03.13.2017 17:45
    Photo ID: 3225064
    VIRIN: 170305-F-IP635-483
    Resolution: 2250x1500
    Size: 1.89 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Exercise tests Reservists' rapid response [Image 1 of 24], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    GALLERY

    Exercise tests Reservists' rapid response
    Exercise tests Reservists' rapid response
    Exercise tests Reservists' rapid response
    Exercise tests Reservists' rapid response
    Exercise tests Reservists' rapid response
    Exercise tests Reservists' rapid response
    Exercise tests Reservists' rapid response
    Exercise tests Reservists' rapid response
    Exercise tests Reservists' rapid response
    Exercise tests Reservists' rapid response
    Exercise tests Reservists' rapid response
    Exercise tests Reservists' rapid response
    Exercise tests Reservists' rapid response
    Exercise tests Reservists' rapid response
    Exercise tests Reservists' rapid response
    Exercise tests Reservists' rapid response
    Exercise tests Reservists' rapid response
    Exercise tests Reservists' rapid response
    Exercise tests Reservists' rapid response
    Exercise tests Reservists' rapid response
    KC-135, Stratotanker, refueler, alert, exercise, elephant walk
    Exercise tests Reservists' rapid response
    Exercise tests Reservists' rapid response
    Exercise tests Reservists' rapid response

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Stratotanker
    KC-135
    exercise
    refueler
    alert
    elephant walk

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Distribute Gallery
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo

    • LEAVE A COMMENT