459th Air Refueling Wing KC-135R Stratotankers conduct an elephant walk during an alert exercise at Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, March 5, 2017. The term “elephant walk” has been used since World War II when large numbers of aircraft would line up for rapid response take-off. Onlookers said the procession looked like elephants headed to a watering hole, and the name has been part of the U.S. Air Force lexicon ever since. (U.S. Air Force photo/ Senior Airman Philip Bryant)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.05.2017 Date Posted: 03.13.2017 17:45 Photo ID: 3225063 VIRIN: 170305-F-IP635-460 Resolution: 2250x1500 Size: 1.67 MB Location: US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Exercise tests Reservists' rapid response [Image 1 of 24], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.