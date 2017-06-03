Limmer holds a 3-D visualization of the hexagonal crystal structure. Using funding awarded by the DOD High Performance Computing Center, Limmer will mentor a summer intern to discover a way to prevent corrosion in magnesium alloys.
This work, DOD awards research grants for summer internships [Image 1 of 2], by David McNally, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
