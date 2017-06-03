Dr. Krista Limmer, a scientist with the U.S. Army Research Laboratory, hopes to discover technology solutions to mitigate magnesium alloy corrosion using supercomputer modeling and a DOD intern.
|Date Taken:
|03.06.2017
|Date Posted:
|03.13.2017 13:57
|Photo ID:
|3224655
|VIRIN:
|170306-A-GX166-771
|Resolution:
|4955x3303
|Size:
|2.84 MB
|Location:
|ABERDEEN PROVING GROUND, MD, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, DOD awards research grants for summer internships [Image 1 of 2], by David McNally, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
