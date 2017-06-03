(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    DOD awards research grants for summer internships [Image 2 of 2]

    DOD awards research grants for summer internships

    ABERDEEN PROVING GROUND, MD, UNITED STATES

    03.06.2017

    Photo by David McNally 

    Army Research Laboratory

    Dr. Krista Limmer, a scientist with the U.S. Army Research Laboratory, hopes to discover technology solutions to mitigate magnesium alloy corrosion using supercomputer modeling and a DOD intern.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.06.2017
    Date Posted: 03.13.2017 13:57
    Photo ID: 3224655
    VIRIN: 170306-A-GX166-771
    Resolution: 4955x3303
    Size: 2.84 MB
    Location: ABERDEEN PROVING GROUND, MD, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, DOD awards research grants for summer internships [Image 1 of 2], by David McNally, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    DOD awards research grants for summer internships
    DOD awards research grants for summer internships

    TAGS

    DOD
    Science
    discovery
    research
    Army Research Laboratory
    STEM
    technology
    innovative
    Aberdeen Proving Ground
    internship
    supercomputer
    innovation
    ARL
    future futuristic
    U.S. Army photo by David McNally
    WMRD

