170313-N-SH284-126 MANCHESTER, Wash. (March 13, 2017) USS Nimitz (CVN 68) transits Puget Sound en route to conduct Composite Training Unit Exercise (COMPTUEX). COMPTUEX is a critical part of the pre-deployment training cycle, with successful completion certifying the carrier and its air wing as qualified for open ocean operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Vaughan Dill/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.13.2017 Date Posted: 03.13.2017 13:40 Photo ID: 3224621 VIRIN: 170313-N-SH284-126 Resolution: 4858x3239 Size: 998.58 KB Location: MANCHESTER, WA, US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 1 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Nimitz gets underway for COMPTUEX [Image 1 of 3], by PO2 Vaughan Dill, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.