    Nimitz gets underway for COMPTUEX [Image 3 of 3]

    Nimitz gets underway for COMPTUEX

    MANCHESTER, WA, UNITED STATES

    03.13.2017

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Vaughan Dill 

    Navy Public Affairs Support Element, Det. Northwest

    170313-N-SH284-016 MANCHESTER, Wash. (March 13, 2017) USS Nimitz (CVN 68) exits Sinclair Inlet and transits Puget Sound en route to conduct Composite Training Unit Exercise (COMPTUEX). COMPTUEX is a critical part of the pre-deployment training cycle, with successful completion certifying the carrier and its air wing as qualified for open ocean operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Vaughan Dill/Released)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.13.2017
    Date Posted: 03.13.2017 13:40
    Photo ID: 3224617
    VIRIN: 170313-N-SH284-016
    Resolution: 5357x3571
    Size: 883.46 KB
    Location: MANCHESTER, WA, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Nimitz gets underway for COMPTUEX [Image 1 of 3], by PO2 Vaughan Dill, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    Nimitz gets underway for COMPTUEX
    Nimitz gets underway for COMPTUEX
    Nimitz gets underway for COMPTUEX

    TAGS

    Nimitz
    Underway
    Naval Base Kitsap
    Sailors
    Naval Base Kitsap - Bangor
    Navy Region Northwest
    NPASE NW
    MC2 Vaughan Dill

    • LEAVE A COMMENT