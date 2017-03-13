170313-N-SH284-016 MANCHESTER, Wash. (March 13, 2017) USS Nimitz (CVN 68) exits Sinclair Inlet and transits Puget Sound en route to conduct Composite Training Unit Exercise (COMPTUEX). COMPTUEX is a critical part of the pre-deployment training cycle, with successful completion certifying the carrier and its air wing as qualified for open ocean operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Vaughan Dill/Released)
This work, Nimitz gets underway for COMPTUEX [Image 1 of 3], by PO2 Vaughan Dill, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
