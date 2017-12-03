(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Targeting and surveillance: 82nd Airborne assists Iraqi army forces [Image 5 of 8]

    Targeting and surveillance: 82nd Airborne assists Iraqi army forces

    AL TARAB, IRAQ

    03.12.2017

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Jason Hull 

    2nd Brigade Combat Team, 82nd Airborne Division Public Affairs

    U.S. Army Capt. Mark G. Zwirzgdas, deployed in support of Combined Joint Task Force-Operation Inherent Resolve, assigned to 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 82nd Airborne Division, shares information acquired by his company's Puma unmanned aerial vehicle flight with a 9th Iraqi Army Division leader near Al Tarab, Iraq, during the offensive to liberate West Mosul from ISIS, March 12, 2017. The 2nd BCT, 82nd Abn, Div., enables their Iraqi security forces partners through the advise and assist mission, contributing planning, intelligence collection and analysis, force protection, and precision fires to achieve the military defeat of ISIS. CJTF-OIR is the global Coalition to defeat ISIS in Iraq and Syria. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Jason Hull)

