U.S. Army Spc. Taylor S. Tennant, deployed in support of Combined Joint Task Force-Operation Inherent Resolve, assigned to 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 82nd Airborne Division, observes a Puma unmanned aerial vehicle's flight after launching near Al Tarab, Iraq, during the Iraqi security forces' offensive to liberate West Mosul from ISIS, March 12, 2017. The 2nd BCT, 82nd Abn, Div., enables their ISF partners through the advise and assist mission, contributing planning, intelligence collection and analysis, force protection, and precision fires to achieve the military defeat of ISIS. CJTF-OIR is the global Coalition to defeat ISIS in Iraq and Syria. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Jason Hull)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.12.2017 Date Posted: 03.13.2017 12:12 Photo ID: 3224507 VIRIN: 170312-A-DP764-002 Resolution: 2432x3648 Size: 1.89 MB Location: AL TARAB, IQ Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Targeting and surveillance: 82nd Airborne assists Iraqi army forces [Image 1 of 8], by SSG Jason Hull, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.