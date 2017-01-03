Armorers account for weapons

Airman 1st Class Cody Daganhart, 5th Security Forces Squadron staff armorer, checks his weapon at the armory on Minot Air Force Base, N.D., March 1, 2017. Security forces personnel check their weapons to ensure serviceability and readiness for training exercises. (U.S. Air Force photo/Airman 1st Class Alyssa M. Akers)

