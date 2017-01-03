Airman 1st Class Cody Daganhart, 5th Security Forces Squadron staff armorer, cleans the inside of an M4 carbine top receiver at the armory on Minot Air Force Base, N.D., March 1, 2017. Weapons are cleaned at least once a month as well as three times after they have been fired at the range. (U.S. Air Force photo/Airman 1st Class Alyssa M. Akers)
|Date Taken:
|03.01.2017
|Date Posted:
|03.13.2017 10:47
|Photo ID:
|3224356
|VIRIN:
|170301-F-VF865-0073
|Resolution:
|3143x2245
|Size:
|2.58 MB
|Location:
|MINOT AIR FORCE BASE, ND, US
|Hometown:
|MINOT AIR FORCE BASE, ND, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Armorers account for weapons [Image 1 of 4], by A1C Alyssa Akers, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT