Armorers account for weapons

Airman 1st Class Cody Daganhart, 5th Security Forces Squadron staff armorer, cleans the inside of an M4 carbine top receiver at the armory on Minot Air Force Base, N.D., March 1, 2017. Weapons are cleaned at least once a month as well as three times after they have been fired at the range. (U.S. Air Force photo/Airman 1st Class Alyssa M. Akers)

Date Taken: 03.01.2017 Date Posted: 03.13.2017 Location: MINOT AIR FORCE BASE, ND, US