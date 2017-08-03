NEWMAN FITNESS CENTER, FORT STEWART, Ga., March 7, 2017—Georgia Army National Guardsman prepares for the Combat Water Survival Training as part of the Best Warrior Competition. The Soldiers stand in line waiting for their turn to go.
(U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Isaiah Matthews)
This work, Waiting [Image 1 of 5], by SPC Isaiah Matthews, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
