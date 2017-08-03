NEWMAN FITNESS CENTER, FORT STEWART, Ga., March 7, 2017—Georgia Army National Guardsman prepares for the Combat Water Survival Training as part of the Best Warrior Competition. The Soldiers stand in line waiting for their turn to go.

(U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Isaiah Matthews)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.08.2017 Date Posted: 03.13.2017 09:57 Photo ID: 3224118 VIRIN: 170308-Z-FK815-0118 Resolution: 4288x2848 Size: 4.21 MB Location: FORT STEWART MARIETTA, GA, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Waiting [Image 1 of 5], by SPC Isaiah Matthews, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.