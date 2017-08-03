(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Sidibe water [Image 2 of 5]

    Sidibe water

    FORT STEWART MARIETTA, GA, UNITED STATES

    03.08.2017

    Photo by Spc. Isaiah Matthews 

    124th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    NEWMAN FITNESS CENTER, FORT STEWART, Ga., March 7, 2017—Georgia Army National Guard Pfc. Abdoulaye Sidibe, representing 648th Maneuver Enhancement Brigade, performs the Combat Water Survival Training as part of the Best Warrior Competition. This is the first time Sidibe has done the CWST or competed in the BWC.

    (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Isaiah Matthews)

    Date Taken: 03.08.2017
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Sidibe water [Image 1 of 5], by SPC Isaiah Matthews, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

