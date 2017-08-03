Sidibe water

NEWMAN FITNESS CENTER, FORT STEWART, Ga., March 7, 2017—Georgia Army National Guard Pfc. Abdoulaye Sidibe, representing 648th Maneuver Enhancement Brigade, performs the Combat Water Survival Training as part of the Best Warrior Competition. This is the first time Sidibe has done the CWST or competed in the BWC.
(U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Isaiah Matthews)
