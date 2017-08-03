NEWMAN FITNESS CENTER, FORT STEWART, Ga., March 7, 2017—Georgia Army National Guard Pfc. Abdoulaye Sidibe, representing 648th Maneuver Enhancement Brigade, performs the Combat Water Survival Training as part of the Best Warrior Competition. This is the first time Sidibe has done the CWST or competed in the BWC.



(U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Isaiah Matthews)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.08.2017 Date Posted: 03.13.2017 09:57 Photo ID: 3224116 VIRIN: 170308-Z-FK815-115 Resolution: 2848x4288 Size: 4.28 MB Location: FORT STEWART MARIETTA, GA, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Sidibe water [Image 1 of 5], by SPC Isaiah Matthews, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.