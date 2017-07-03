Lt. Col. Mark Brintnall, the Support Operations Deputy Officer in Charge with the 316th Sustainment Command (Expeditionary), gives a block of instruction to Jordan Armed Forces- Arab Army service members on the fueling procedures used by the 1st Theater Sustainment Command March 9, 2017, at the Joint Training Center in Amman, Jordan.
(U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Christopher Bigelow)
This work, A US Jordanian Partnership [Image 1 of 4], by SGT Christopher Bigelow, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
US works with Jordan Armed Forces
