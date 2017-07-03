(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    A US Jordanian Partnership [Image 3 of 4]

    A US Jordanian Partnership

    AMMAN, JORDAN

    03.07.2017

    Photo by Sgt. Christopher Bigelow 

    316th Sustainment Command (Expeditionary)

    Lt. Col. Mark Brintnall, the Support Operations Deputy Officer in Charge with the 316th Sustainment Command (Expeditionary), gives a block of instruction to Jordan Armed Forces- Arab Army service members on the fueling procedures used by the 1st Theater Sustainment Command March 9, 2017, at the Joint Training Center in Amman, Jordan.
    (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Christopher Bigelow)

    Date Taken: 03.07.2017
    Date Posted: 03.13.2017 08:05
    Photo ID: 3223891
    VIRIN: 170307-A-PF724-005
    Resolution: 5472x3648
    Size: 12.93 MB
    Location: AMMAN, JO 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, A US Jordanian Partnership [Image 1 of 4], by SGT Christopher Bigelow, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    US works with Jordan Armed Forces

    Jordan
    Camp Arifjan
    1TSC
    316th ESC

