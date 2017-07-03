A US Jordanian Partnership

Col. Jon Beal, the Support, Operations and Plans Officer in Charge with the 1st Theater Sustainment Command, gives a block of instruction on the principles of sustainment used by the 1st Theater Sustainment Command March 9, 2017, at the Joint Training Center in Amman, Jordan.

(U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Christopher Bigelow)

