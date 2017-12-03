Soldiers from Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 301st Maneuver Enhancement Brigade, maneuver through difficult terrain on Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washingotn March 12, 2017. The city of Tacoma, Washington, receives an average rainfall of 40 inches of rain per year (U.S. Army Reserve Photo by Spc. Sean F. Harding/Released).

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.12.2017 Date Posted: 03.13.2017 00:45 Photo ID: 3223582 VIRIN: 170312-A-FG772-326 Resolution: 3872x2592 Size: 7.07 MB Location: JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WA, US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Soldiers from the 301st Maneuver Enhancement Brigade maneuver through difficult terrain [Image 1 of 2], by SPC Sean Harding, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.