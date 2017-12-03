(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Soldiers from Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 301st Maneuver Enhancement Brigade, maneuver through difficult terrain [Image 2 of 2]

    Soldiers from Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 301st Maneuver Enhancement Brigade, maneuver through difficult terrain

    JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WA, UNITED STATES

    03.12.2017

    Photo by Spc. Sean Harding 

    301st Maneuver Enhancement Brigade

    Soldiers from Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 301st Maneuver Enhancement Brigade, maneuver through difficult terrain on Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washingotn March 12, 2017. The city of Tacoma, Washington, receives an average rainfall of 40 inches of rain per year (U.S. Army Reserve Photo by Spc. Sean F. Harding/Released).

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.12.2017
    Date Posted: 03.13.2017 00:45
    Photo ID: 3223581
    VIRIN: 170312-A-FG772-738
    Resolution: 3872x2592
    Size: 8.39 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WA, US 
    Web Views: 7
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Soldiers from Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 301st Maneuver Enhancement Brigade, maneuver through difficult terrain [Image 1 of 2], by SPC Sean Harding, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    GALLERY

    Soldiers from the 301st Maneuver Enhancement Brigade maneuver through difficult terrain
    Soldiers from Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 301st Maneuver Enhancement Brigade, maneuver through difficult terrain

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    humvee
    hmmwv
    mobility
    WA
    Joint Base Lewis McChord
    JBLM
    Washington
    readiness
    USAR
    United States Army Reserve
    tacoma
    416th Theater Engineer Command
    416th TEC
    301st Maneuver Enhancement Brigade
    301st MEB

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Distribute Gallery
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo

    • LEAVE A COMMENT