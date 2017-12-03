Soldiers from Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 301st Maneuver Enhancement Brigade, maneuver through difficult terrain on Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washingotn March 12, 2017. The city of Tacoma, Washington, receives an average rainfall of 40 inches of rain per year (U.S. Army Reserve Photo by Spc. Sean F. Harding/Released).
|Date Taken:
|03.12.2017
|Date Posted:
|03.13.2017 00:45
|Photo ID:
|3223581
|VIRIN:
|170312-A-FG772-738
|Resolution:
|3872x2592
|Size:
|8.39 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WA, US
|Web Views:
|7
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Soldiers from Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 301st Maneuver Enhancement Brigade, maneuver through difficult terrain [Image 1 of 2], by SPC Sean Harding, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
