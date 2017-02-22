Dragons Flying: The XVIII Airborne Corps

Spc. Johnny Bennett, a wheeled vehicle mechanic assigned to the XVIII Airborne Corps, does “mock door training” before an Airborne Operation at Sicily Drop Zone on Fort Bragg, N.C., Feb. 23, 2017. “Mock door training” is when Paratroopers are put in an airplane mockup to practice the jump commands and aircraft procedures that they will be given during their actual airborne assault. (U.S. Army Photo by Hubert D. Delany III/22nd Mobile Public Affairs Detachment)

