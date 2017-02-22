Dragons Flying: The XVIII Airborne Corps

Staff Sgt. Zane McCosker (center), an infantryman assigned to the XVIII Airborne Corps, conducts pre-jump training at Sicily Drop Zone on Fort Bragg, N.C., Feb. 23, 2017. The training is done before every airborne operation in the army to make sure paratroopers position their bodies the right way when jumping out of an airplane. (U.S. Army Photo by Hubert D. Delany III/22nd Mobile Public Affairs Detachment)

