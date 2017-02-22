(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Dragons Flying: The XVIII Airborne Corps [Image 2 of 12]

    Dragons Flying: The XVIII Airborne Corps

    FORT BRAGG, NC, UNITED STATES

    02.22.2017

    Photo by Pfc. Hubert Delany 

    22nd Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Staff Sgt. Zane McCosker (center), an infantryman assigned to the XVIII Airborne Corps, conducts pre-jump training at Sicily Drop Zone on Fort Bragg, N.C., Feb. 23, 2017. The training is done before every airborne operation in the army to make sure paratroopers position their bodies the right way when jumping out of an airplane. (U.S. Army Photo by Hubert D. Delany III/22nd Mobile Public Affairs Detachment)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.22.2017
    Date Posted: 03.12.2017 18:12
    Photo ID: 3223336
    VIRIN: 170222-A-AM237-610
    Resolution: 3386x2257
    Size: 3.55 MB
    Location: FORT BRAGG, NC, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Dragons Flying: The XVIII Airborne Corps [Image 1 of 12], by PFC Hubert Delany, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    GALLERY

    Dragons Flying: The XVIII Airborne Corps
    Dragons Flying: The XVIII Airborne Corps
    Dragons Flying: The XVIII Airborne Corps
    Dragons Flying: The XVIII Airborne Corps
    Dragons Flying: The XVIII Airborne Corps
    Dragons Flying: The XVIII Airborne Corps
    Dragons Flying: The XVIII Airborne Corps
    Dragons Flying: The XVIII Airborne Corps
    Dragons Flying: The XVIII Airborne Corps
    Dragons Flying: The XVIII Airborne Corps
    Dragons Flying: The XVIII Airborne Corps
    Dragons Flying: The XVIII Airborne Corps

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Dragons Flying: The XVIII Airborne Corps

    TAGS

    parachute
    train
    soldier
    fight
    North Carolina
    green
    paratroopers
    jump
    FORSCOM
    young
    Fayetteville
    respect
    honor
    hero
    win
    combat training
    practice
    dragon
    bragg
    discipline
    jumpmaster
    selfless service
    loyalty
    integrity
    personal courage
    Army training
    soldiers
    military
    fort bragg
    C1-30
    paratrooper
    airborne
    army
    training
    duty
    ready
    Forces Command
    resilient
    elite
    trained
    always ready
    PLF
    young soldiers
    army combat
    tough
    XVII abn corps
    U.S. Army Airborne
    Army combat training
    18abc
    meet your army
    army hero
    future warfare

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Distribute Gallery
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo

    • LEAVE A COMMENT