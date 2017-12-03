(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Helicopter Tire Changing [Image 1 of 2]

    Helicopter Tire Changing

    CORNADO, AL, UNITED STATES

    03.12.2017

    Courtesy Photo

    Navy Reserve - Navy Public Affairs Support Element West

    170311-N-HI414-015 SAN DIEGO, (March 11, 2017) Aviation Structural Mechanic Airman Dwayne Windley (left) and Aviation Structural Mechanic 3rd Class Taylor Adams prepare to remove a tire while performing scheduled maintenance checks on a MH-60S helicopter. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Gregory A. Harden II)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.12.2017
    Date Posted: 03.12.2017 16:46
    Photo ID: 3223185
    VIRIN: 170311-N-HI414-015
    Resolution: 4446x3176
    Size: 2.34 MB
    Location: CORNADO, AL, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Helicopter Tire Changing [Image 1 of 2], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    GALLERY

    Helicopter Tire Changing
    ATAN checks circuit breakers

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    NPASE
    3M
    PMS
    Helo
    Coronado
    Helicopter
    Maintenance
    Airman
    HSC 3
    NPASEWEST
    MH 60S
    NRNPASE-W
    NRNPASEWEST
    Flight specials

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Distribute Gallery
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo

    • LEAVE A COMMENT