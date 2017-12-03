170311-N-HI414-015 SAN DIEGO, (March 11, 2017) Aviation Structural Mechanic Airman Dwayne Windley (left) and Aviation Structural Mechanic 3rd Class Taylor Adams prepare to remove a tire while performing scheduled maintenance checks on a MH-60S helicopter. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Gregory A. Harden II)
|Date Taken:
|03.12.2017
|Date Posted:
|03.12.2017 16:46
|Photo ID:
|3223185
|VIRIN:
|170311-N-HI414-015
|Resolution:
|4446x3176
|Size:
|2.34 MB
|Location:
|CORNADO, AL, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Helicopter Tire Changing [Image 1 of 2], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT