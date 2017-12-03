Date Taken: 03.12.2017 Date Posted: 03.12.2017 16:46 Photo ID: 3223185 VIRIN: 170311-N-HI414-015 Resolution: 4446x3176 Size: 2.34 MB Location: CORNADO, AL, US

Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, Helicopter Tire Changing [Image 1 of 2], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.