    ATAN checks circuit breakers [Image 2 of 2]

    ATAN checks circuit breakers

    CORNADO, CA, UNITED STATES

    03.12.2017

    Courtesy Photo

    Navy Reserve - Navy Public Affairs Support Element West

    170311-N-HI414-007 SAN DIEGO, (March 11, 2017) Aviation Electronics Technician Airman Kali Caine checks circuit breakers to ensure they are in the open position as a safety precaution before performing scheduled maintenance checks on a MH-60S helicopter. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Gregory A. Harden II)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.12.2017
    Date Posted: 03.12.2017 16:47
    Photo ID: 3223181
    VIRIN: 170312-N-HI414-007
    Resolution: 4592x3280
    Size: 2.1 MB
    Location: CORNADO, CA, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, ATAN checks circuit breakers [Image 1 of 2], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    NPASE
    3M
    PMS
    Helo
    Coronado
    Helicopter
    Maintenance
    Airman
    HSC 3
    NPASEWEST
    MH 60S
    NRNPASE-W
    NRNPASEWEST
    Flight specials

