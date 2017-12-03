170311-N-HI414-007 SAN DIEGO, (March 11, 2017) Aviation Electronics Technician Airman Kali Caine checks circuit breakers to ensure they are in the open position as a safety precaution before performing scheduled maintenance checks on a MH-60S helicopter. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Gregory A. Harden II)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.12.2017 Date Posted: 03.12.2017 16:47 Photo ID: 3223181 VIRIN: 170312-N-HI414-007 Resolution: 4592x3280 Size: 2.1 MB Location: CORNADO, CA, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, ATAN checks circuit breakers [Image 1 of 2], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.