170311-N-HI414-007 SAN DIEGO, (March 11, 2017) Aviation Electronics Technician Airman Kali Caine checks circuit breakers to ensure they are in the open position as a safety precaution before performing scheduled maintenance checks on a MH-60S helicopter. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Gregory A. Harden II)
|03.12.2017
|03.12.2017 16:47
|3223181
|170312-N-HI414-007
|4592x3280
|2.1 MB
|CORNADO, CA, US
This work, ATAN checks circuit breakers [Image 1 of 2], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
