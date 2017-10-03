(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    MWSS-274 takes over Bogue, Atlantic fields [Image 1 of 4]

    MWSS-274 takes over Bogue, Atlantic fields

    MARINE CORPS AIR STATION CHERRY POINT, NC, UNITED STATES

    03.10.2017

    Photo by Cpl. Jason Jimenez 

    Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point

    MARINE CORPS AIR STATION CHERRY POINT, N.C.— Gunnery Sgt. Christopher Thomas gives Marines a post-fuel import briefing during Marine Wing Support Squadron 274’s field exercise aboard Marine Corps Outlying Field Atlantic, N.C., March 10, 2017. Marines from MWSS-274, Marine Aircraft Group 29, 2nd Marine Aircraft Wing, established an air facility aboard Marine Corps Auxiliary Landing Field Bogue capable of providing all airfield and air base support functions to MAG-29 squadrons, including a FARP at Atlantic. Thomas is a bulk fuel specialist with MWSS-274. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Jason Jimenez/ Released)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.10.2017
    Date Posted: 03.12.2017 14:52
    Photo ID: 3223086
    VIRIN: 170310-M-AI083-006
    Resolution: 4558x3039
    Size: 1.02 MB
    Location: MARINE CORPS AIR STATION CHERRY POINT, NC, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, MWSS-274 takes over Bogue, Atlantic fields [Image 1 of 4], by Cpl Jason Jimenez, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    Department of Defense
    North Carolina
    Service Members
    Forward Arming and Refueling Point
    USMC
    2nd MAW
    United States Marine Corps
    Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point
    2nd Marine Aircraft Wing
    Civilians
    Sailors
    Employees
    Marines
    CH-53E Super Stallion
    MWSS-274
    Marine Wing Support Squadron 274
    MCAS Cherry Point
    2d MAW
    Semper Fi
    United States Marines
    2MAW
    Marine Corps Outlying Field Atlantic

