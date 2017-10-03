MWSS-274 takes over Bogue, Atlantic fields

MARINE CORPS AIR STATION CHERRY POINT, N.C.— Gunnery Sgt. Christopher Thomas gives Marines a post-fuel import briefing during Marine Wing Support Squadron 274’s field exercise aboard Marine Corps Outlying Field Atlantic, N.C., March 10, 2017. Marines from MWSS-274, Marine Aircraft Group 29, 2nd Marine Aircraft Wing, established an air facility aboard Marine Corps Auxiliary Landing Field Bogue capable of providing all airfield and air base support functions to MAG-29 squadrons, including a FARP at Atlantic. Thomas is a bulk fuel specialist with MWSS-274. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Jason Jimenez/ Released)

