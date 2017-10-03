MARINE CORPS AIR STATION CHERRY POINT, N.C.— A CH-53E Super Stallion prepares to land on a Forward Arming and Refueling Point during Marine Wing Support Squadron 274’s field exercise aboard Marine Corps Outlying Field Atlantic, N.C., March 10, 2017. The Super Stallion transported fuel to MWSS-274’s FARP to practice replenishing their fuel supply. Marines from MWSS-274, Marine Aircraft Group 29, 2nd Marine Aircraft Wing, established an air facility aboard Marine Corps Auxiliary Landing Field Bogue capable of providing all airfield and air base support functions to MAG-29 squadrons, including a FARP at Atlantic. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Jason Jimenez/ Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.10.2017 Date Posted: 03.12.2017 14:52 Photo ID: 3223080 VIRIN: 170310-M-AI083-001 Resolution: 5760x3840 Size: 1.88 MB Location: MARINE CORPS AIR STATION CHERRY POINT, NC, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, MWSS-274 takes over Bogue, Atlantic fields [Image 1 of 4], by Cpl Jason Jimenez, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.