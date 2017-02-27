(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Aviator couple deploy together [Image 1 of 2]

    Aviator couple deploy together

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    02.27.2017

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Eboni Reams 

    332nd Air Expeditionary Wing

    Maj. Staci Landers, 389th Expeditionary Fighter Squadron executive officer, uses a flashlight after her fini flight Feb. 27, 2017 in Southwest Asia. Landers and her husband were recently deployed together and performed duties supporting the fight against ISIS. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Eboni Reams)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.27.2017
    Date Posted: 03.12.2017 10:02
    Photo ID: 3222786
    VIRIN: 170227-F-GH936-048
    Resolution: 5008x3336
    Size: 1.32 MB
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Aviator couple deploy together [Image 1 of 2], by SSgt Eboni Reams, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    Aviator couple deploy together
    Aviator couple deploy together

