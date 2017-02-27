Lt. Col. Gary Marlowe, 389th Expeditionary Fighter Squadron commander and Maj. Staci Landers, 389th EFS executive officer, taxi on the flightline, Feb. 27, 2017 in Southwest Asia. The flight was Lander’s last flight in the area of responsibility before returning home. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Eboni Reams)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.27.2017 Date Posted: 03.12.2017 10:02 Photo ID: 3222785 VIRIN: 170227-F-GH936-010 Resolution: 3464x2474 Size: 603.22 KB Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION) Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Aviator couple deploy together [Image 1 of 2], by SSgt Eboni Reams, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.