    Aviator couple deploy together

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    02.27.2017

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Eboni Reams 

    332nd Air Expeditionary Wing

    Lt. Col. Gary Marlowe, 389th Expeditionary Fighter Squadron commander and Maj. Staci Landers, 389th EFS executive officer, taxi on the flightline, Feb. 27, 2017 in Southwest Asia. The flight was Lander’s last flight in the area of responsibility before returning home. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Eboni Reams)

    Date Taken: 02.27.2017
    Date Posted: 03.12.2017 10:02
    Photo ID: 3222785
    VIRIN: 170227-F-GH936-010
    Resolution: 3464x2474
    Size: 603.22 KB
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Aviator couple deploy together [Image 1 of 2], by SSgt Eboni Reams, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

