Several 108th Wing Airmen re-enlisted March 11, 2017 at the Wing’s headquarters at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, New Jersey and will continue to serve with the New Jersey Air National Guard. From left to right, Master Sgt. Santiago Tapia, 108th Security Forces Squadron; Tech. Sgt. Jose Pereira, 108th Maintenance Group, Col. Andrew P. Keane, commander, who administered the oath of enlistment; Staff Sgts. Richard Rodriguez, 140th Cyber Operations Squadron; Gregg Abrahamsen and Justin Rogers, both with 108th MXS. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Armando Vasquez/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.11.2017 Date Posted: 03.12.2017 09:33 Photo ID: 3222765 VIRIN: 170311-Z-HN930-006 Resolution: 3600x2400 Size: 5.96 MB Location: JOINT BASE MCGUIRE-DIX-LAKEHURST, NJ, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 108th Wing March Re-enlistments [Image 1 of 2], by TSgt Armando Vasquez, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.