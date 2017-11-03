(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    108th Wing March Re-enlistments [Image 1 of 2]

    108th Wing March Re-enlistments

    JOINT BASE MCGUIRE-DIX-LAKEHURST, NJ, UNITED STATES

    03.11.2017

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Armando Vasquez 

    108th Wing

    Several 108th Wing Airmen re-enlisted March 11, 2017 at the Wing’s headquarters at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, New Jersey and will continue to serve with the New Jersey Air National Guard. From left to right, Master Sgt. Santiago Tapia, 108th Security Forces Squadron; Tech. Sgt. Jose Pereira, 108th Maintenance Group, Col. Andrew P. Keane, commander, who administered the oath of enlistment; Staff Sgts. Richard Rodriguez, 140th Cyber Operations Squadron; Gregg Abrahamsen and Justin Rogers, both with 108th MXS. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Armando Vasquez/Released)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.11.2017
    Date Posted: 03.12.2017 09:33
    Photo ID: 3222765
    VIRIN: 170311-Z-HN930-006
    Resolution: 3600x2400
    Size: 5.96 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE MCGUIRE-DIX-LAKEHURST, NJ, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 108th Wing March Re-enlistments [Image 1 of 2], by TSgt Armando Vasquez, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    GALLERY

    108th Wing March Re-enlistments
    108th Wing March Re-enlistments

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Air National Guard
    New Jersey
    reenlistment
    Wing
    March
    108th
    JB MDL
    Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst
    National Guard
    New Jersey National Guard

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Distribute Gallery
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo

    • LEAVE A COMMENT