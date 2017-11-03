Several 108th Wing Airmen re-enlisted March 11, 2017 at the Wing’s headquarters at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, New Jersey and will continue to serve with the New Jersey Air National Guard. From left to right, Master Sgt. Santiago Tapia, 108th Security Forces Squadron; Tech. Sgt. Jose Pereira, 108th Maintenance Group, Col. Andrew P. Keane, commander, who administered the oath of enlistment; Staff Sgts. Richard Rodriguez, 140th Cyber Operations Squadron; Gregg Abrahamsen and Justin Rogers, both with 108th MXS. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Armando Vasquez/Released)
|Date Taken:
|03.11.2017
|Date Posted:
|03.12.2017 09:33
|Photo ID:
|3222765
|VIRIN:
|170311-Z-HN930-006
|Resolution:
|3600x2400
|Size:
|5.96 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE MCGUIRE-DIX-LAKEHURST, NJ, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 108th Wing March Re-enlistments [Image 1 of 2], by TSgt Armando Vasquez, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
