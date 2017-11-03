Several 108th Wing Airmen re-enlisted March 11, 2017 at the Wing’s headquarters at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, New Jersey and will continue to serve with the New Jersey Air National Guard. Col. Andrew P. Keane, far right, commander, 108th Wing, administers the oath of enlistment to Staff Sgt. Justin Rogers, 108th Maintenance Group; Master Sgt. Santiago Tapia, 108th Security Forces Squadron; Staff Sgt. Richard Rodriguez, 140th Cyber Operations Squadron; Tech. Sgt. Jose Pereira; and Staff Sgt. Gregg Abrahamsen, both with the 108th MXS. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Armando Vasquez/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.11.2017 Date Posted: 03.12.2017 09:33 Photo ID: 3222762 VIRIN: 170311-Z-HN930-002 Resolution: 3600x2400 Size: 5.15 MB Location: JOINT BASE MCGUIRE-DIX-LAKEHURST, NJ, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 108th Wing March Re-enlistments [Image 1 of 2], by TSgt Armando Vasquez, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.