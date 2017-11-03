(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    108th Wing March Re-enlistments [Image 2 of 2]

    108th Wing March Re-enlistments

    JOINT BASE MCGUIRE-DIX-LAKEHURST, NJ, UNITED STATES

    03.11.2017

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Armando Vasquez 

    108th Wing

    Several 108th Wing Airmen re-enlisted March 11, 2017 at the Wing’s headquarters at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, New Jersey and will continue to serve with the New Jersey Air National Guard. Col. Andrew P. Keane, far right, commander, 108th Wing, administers the oath of enlistment to Staff Sgt. Justin Rogers, 108th Maintenance Group; Master Sgt. Santiago Tapia, 108th Security Forces Squadron; Staff Sgt. Richard Rodriguez, 140th Cyber Operations Squadron; Tech. Sgt. Jose Pereira; and Staff Sgt. Gregg Abrahamsen, both with the 108th MXS. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Armando Vasquez/Released)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.11.2017
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 108th Wing March Re-enlistments [Image 1 of 2], by TSgt Armando Vasquez, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

