Antiterrorism training event in Chad during Flintlock 2017

Military and civilian security professionals listen to a briefing at an Antiterrorism training event held in N'Djamena, Chad Mar. 10, 2017, as part of Flintlock 17. The Antiterrorism Assistance Program is managed by U.S. Department of State's Office of Antiterrorism Assistance (ATA) and trains civilian security and law enforcement personnel from friendly governments in police procedures that deal with terrorism. The event, held in conjunction with the Flintlock exercise, had more than 75 security professionals from all around North and West Africa. Flintlock is an annual special operations exercise involving more than 20 nation forces that strengthens security institutions, promotes multinational sharing of information, and develops interoperability among partner nation in North and West Africa. (US Army photo by Richard Bumgardner)

Date Taken: 03.10.2017 Location: TD