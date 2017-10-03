Coast Guard names Pacific Southwest reserve enlisted person of the year

Vice Adm. Fred Midgette, Coast Guard Pacific Area commander, congratulates Petty Officer 1st Class Anthony Knight, a marine science technician at Coast Guard Sector San Francisco, after he was named the reserve enlisted person of the year at a ceremony March 10, 2017 in Petaluma, Calif. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Cory J. Mendenhall)

Date Taken: 03.10.2017
Location: SAN FRANCISCO, CA, US