(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Coast Guard names Pacific Southwest enlisted person of the year [Image 2 of 2]

    Coast Guard names Pacific Southwest enlisted person of the year

    SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES

    03.10.2017

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Cory Mendenhall 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 11

    Vice Adm. Fred Midgette, Coast Guard Pacific Area commander, congratulates Petty Officer 2nd Class Stacy Pagozalski, a yeoman at the Eleventh Coast Guard District Administrative Branch in Alameda, Calif., after she was named the enlisted person of the year at a ceremony March 10, 2017 in Petaluma, Calif. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Cory J. Mendenhall)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.10.2017
    Date Posted: 03.11.2017 10:47
    Photo ID: 3222173
    VIRIN: 170310-G-MR731-1261
    Resolution: 3000x2002
    Size: 2.91 MB
    Location: SAN FRANCISCO, CA, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Coast Guard names Pacific Southwest enlisted person of the year [Image 1 of 2], by PO2 Cory Mendenhall, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    GALLERY

    Coast Guard names Pacific Southwest reserve enlisted person of the year
    Coast Guard names Pacific Southwest enlisted person of the year

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    enlisted person of the year
    eleventh district

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Distribute Gallery
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo

    • LEAVE A COMMENT