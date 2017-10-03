Vice Adm. Fred Midgette, Coast Guard Pacific Area commander, congratulates Petty Officer 2nd Class Stacy Pagozalski, a yeoman at the Eleventh Coast Guard District Administrative Branch in Alameda, Calif., after she was named the enlisted person of the year at a ceremony March 10, 2017 in Petaluma, Calif. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Cory J. Mendenhall)
|Date Taken:
|03.10.2017
|Date Posted:
|03.11.2017 10:47
|Photo ID:
|3222173
|VIRIN:
|170310-G-MR731-1261
|Resolution:
|3000x2002
|Size:
|2.91 MB
|Location:
|SAN FRANCISCO, CA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Coast Guard names Pacific Southwest enlisted person of the year [Image 1 of 2], by PO2 Cory Mendenhall, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT