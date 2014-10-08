(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Mortars thunder down fire in Real Thaw [Image 12 of 13]

    Mortars thunder down fire in Real Thaw

    PORTUGAL

    08.10.2014

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Philip Steiner 

    173rd Airborne Brigade

    Spc. Kevin DeVries, a mortar gunner with A Troop, 1st Squadron, 91st Cavalry Regiment, 173rd Airborne Brigade excavates dirt for the settling of the base plate for a 120mm Mortar during live-fire training at Exercise Real Thaw in Santa Margarida, Portugal, March 10, 2017. Exercise Real Thaw is a Portuguese-led large joint and combined force exercise, designed to develop and foster international cooperation in air and land tactical training. The continuing contributions to develop and improve air and combat action readiness are significant to maintaining security and building partnership capacity with our NATO allies.

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Mortars thunder down fire in Real Thaw [Image 1 of 13], by SSG Philip Steiner, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    nato
    mortars
    europe
    173rd Airborne Brigade
    portugal
    sky soldiers
    u.s. army europe
    91st cavalry regiment
    infantry
    u.s. army
    c130
    Airborne
    artillery
    1st squadron
    parachutist
    fire mission
    120mm
    airborne brigade
    real thaw 17
    partners and allies
    portuguese 1st airborne brigade
    heavy infantry

