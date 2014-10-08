A Portuguese Soldier 'hangs a round' in a 120 mm mortar for a fire mission with Sky Soldiers from A Troop, 1st Squadron, 91st Cavalry Regiment, 173rd Airborne Brigade during live-fire training at Exercise Real Thaw in Santa Margarida, Portugal, March 10, 2017. Exercise Real Thaw is a Portuguese-led large joint and combined force exercise, designed to develop and foster international cooperation in air and land tactical training. The continuing contributions to develop and improve air and combat action readiness are significant to maintaining security and building partnership capacity with our NATO allies.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.10.2014 Date Posted: 03.10.2017 20:06 Photo ID: 3220950 VIRIN: 160310-A-XK954-005 Resolution: 7360x4912 Size: 10.97 MB Location: PT Web Views: 0 Downloads: 1 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Mortars thunder down fire in Real Thaw [Image 1 of 13], by SSG Philip Steiner, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.