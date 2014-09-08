A paratrooper with 1st Squadron, 91st Cavalry Regiment, 173rd Airborne Brigade acts and reacts to fire during a live-fire situational lane during Exercise Real Thaw in Alcochete, Portugal, March 9, 2017. Exercise Real Thaw is a Portuguese-led large joint and combined force exercise, designed to develop and foster international cooperation in air and land tactical training. The continuing contributions to develop and improve air and combat action readiness are significant to maintaining security and building partnership capacity with our NATO allies.
|Date Taken:
|08.09.2014
|Date Posted:
|03.10.2017 19:52
|Photo ID:
|3220897
|VIRIN:
|160309-A-XK954-015
|Resolution:
|7360x4912
|Size:
|11.51 MB
|Location:
|PT
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Sky Soldiers feel the heat during Real Thaw [Image 1 of 16], by SSG Philip Steiner, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
