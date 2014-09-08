(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Sky Soldiers feel the heat during Real Thaw [Image 6 of 16]

    Sky Soldiers feel the heat during Real Thaw

    PORTUGAL

    08.09.2014

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Philip Steiner 

    173rd Airborne Brigade

    A paratrooper with 1st Squadron, 91st Cavalry Regiment, 173rd Airborne Brigade acts and reacts to fire during a live-fire situational lane during Exercise Real Thaw in Alcochete, Portugal, March 9, 2017. Exercise Real Thaw is a Portuguese-led large joint and combined force exercise, designed to develop and foster international cooperation in air and land tactical training. The continuing contributions to develop and improve air and combat action readiness are significant to maintaining security and building partnership capacity with our NATO allies.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.09.2014
    Date Posted: 03.10.2017 19:52
    Photo ID: 3220885
    VIRIN: 160309-A-XK954-012
    Resolution: 7360x4912
    Size: 10.04 MB
    Location: PT
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Sky Soldiers feel the heat during Real Thaw [Image 1 of 16], by SSG Philip Steiner, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    GALLERY

    Sky Soldiers feel the heat during Real Thaw
    Sky Soldiers feel the heat during Real Thaw
    Sky Soldiers feel the heat during Real Thaw
    Sky Soldiers feel the heat during Real Thaw
    Sky Soldiers feel the heat during Real Thaw
    Sky Soldiers feel the heat during Real Thaw
    Sky Soldiers feel the heat during Real Thaw
    Sky Soldiers feel the heat during Real Thaw
    Sky Soldiers feel the heat during Real Thaw
    Sky Soldiers feel the heat during Real Thaw
    Sky Soldiers feel the heat during Real Thaw
    Sky Soldiers feel the heat during Real Thaw
    Sky Soldiers feel the heat during Real Thaw
    Sky Soldiers feel the heat during Real Thaw
    Sky Soldiers feel the heat during Real Thaw
    Sky Soldiers feel the heat during Real Thaw

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    nato
    europe
    173rd Airborne Brigade
    portugal
    sky soldiers
    u.s. army europe
    91st cavalry regiment
    u.s. army
    c130
    Airborne
    1st squadron
    parachutist
    airborne brigade
    real thaw 17
    partners and allies
    portuguese 1st airborne brigade

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Distribute Gallery
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo

    • LEAVE A COMMENT