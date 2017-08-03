U.S. Army Hawaii presented Civilian of the Quarter Awards and Civilian of the Year Awards March 8 at the Post Conference Room on Schofield Barracks, Hawaii.



Three of the awardees were from the 8th Theater Sustainment Command, (from left to right) Yanyan Huang, Jerry Pasamonte and Clyde Rockett. (Photo by Sgt. Jon Heinrich, 8th TSC Public Affairs)

