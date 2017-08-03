U.S. Army Hawaii presented Civilian of the Quarter Awards and Civilian of the Year Awards March 8 at the Post Conference Room on Schofield Barracks, Hawaii.



Three of the awardees were from the 8th Theater Sustainment Command: Clyde Rockett, Jerry Pasamonte and Yanyan Huang. (Photo by Sgt. Jon Heinrich, 8th TSC Public Affairs)

