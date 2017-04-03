NAVAL AIR STATION FORT WORTH JOINT RESERVE BASE, Texas - Capt. Michelle “Mace” Curran, 355th Fighter Squadron F-16 pilot, looks up during launch preparations on the flightline, March 4, 2017. Curran was the first woman assigned to fly in the squadron and attributed her success to her parents, leadership and strong women in aviation past and present who’ve helped pave the way. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Samantha Mathison)
|Date Taken:
|03.04.2017
|Date Posted:
|03.10.2017 17:21
|Photo ID:
|3220658
|VIRIN:
|170304-F-FS041-096
|Resolution:
|2838x2112
|Size:
|420.81 KB
|Location:
|FORT WORTH, TX, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Female pilot prepares for flight [Image 1 of 3], by SSgt Samantha Mathison, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
