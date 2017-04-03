(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Pilot inspects her fighter jet [Image 2 of 3]

    Pilot inspects her fighter jet

    FORT WORTH, TX, UNITED STATES

    03.04.2017

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Samantha Mathison 

    301st Fighter Wing

    NAVAL AIR STATION FORT WORTH JOINT RESERVE BASE, Texas - Capt. Michelle “Mace” Curran, 355th Fighter Squadron F-16 pilot, inspects her aircraft on the flightline during launch preparations March 4, 2017. Curran recently became an instructor pilot, ensuring the proficiency of new pilots and teaching the skills and knowledge essential for success. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Samantha Mathison)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Pilot inspects her fighter jet [Image 1 of 3], by SSgt Samantha Mathison, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

