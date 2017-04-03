NAVAL AIR STATION FORT WORTH JOINT RESERVE BASE, Texas - Capt. Michelle “Mace” Curran, 355th Fighter Squadron F-16 pilot, inspects her aircraft on the flightline during launch preparations March 4, 2017. Curran recently became an instructor pilot, ensuring the proficiency of new pilots and teaching the skills and knowledge essential for success. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Samantha Mathison)
|Date Taken:
|03.04.2017
|Date Posted:
|03.10.2017 17:21
|Photo ID:
|3220655
|VIRIN:
|170304-F-FS041-055
|Resolution:
|3000x2400
|Size:
|527.48 KB
|Location:
|FORT WORTH, TX, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Pilot inspects her fighter jet [Image 1 of 3], by SSgt Samantha Mathison, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT