Pilot inspects her fighter jet

NAVAL AIR STATION FORT WORTH JOINT RESERVE BASE, Texas - Capt. Michelle “Mace” Curran, 355th Fighter Squadron F-16 pilot, inspects her aircraft on the flightline during launch preparations March 4, 2017. Curran recently became an instructor pilot, ensuring the proficiency of new pilots and teaching the skills and knowledge essential for success. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Samantha Mathison)

