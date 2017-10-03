Rear Adm. John Tammen Speaks at Supply Junior Officer Training Symposium

BANGOR, Wash. (March 10, 2017) - Rear Adm. John Tammen, commander, Submarine Group 9, speaks to officers from around the Pacific Northwest at the Supply Junior Officer Training Symposium held at the Naval Base Kitsap-Bangor Plaza. Career development, the future of the Supply Corps and career decisions were some of the topics discussed during the symposium. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Amanda R. Gray/Released)

