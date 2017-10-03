(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Rear Adm. John Tammen Speaks at Supply Junior Officer Training Symposium [Image 2 of 3]

    Rear Adm. John Tammen Speaks at Supply Junior Officer Training Symposium

    BANGOR, WA, UNITED STATES

    03.10.2017

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Amanda Gray 

    Commander, Submarine Group Nine

    BANGOR, Wash. (March 10, 2017) - Rear Adm. John Tammen, commander, Submarine Group 9, speaks to officers from around the Pacific Northwest at the Supply Junior Officer Training Symposium held at the Naval Base Kitsap-Bangor Plaza. Career development, the future of the Supply Corps and career decisions were some of the topics discussed during the symposium. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Amanda R. Gray/Released)

    Date Taken: 03.10.2017
    Date Posted: 03.10.2017
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Rear Adm. John Tammen Speaks at Supply Junior Officer Training Symposium [Image 1 of 3], by PO1 Amanda Gray, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    Supply Corps
    submarine Group 9
    Rear Adm. John Tammen

