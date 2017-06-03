(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Iditarod [Image 1 of 2]

    Iditarod

    FAIRBANKS, AK, UNITED STATES

    03.06.2017

    Photo by Mary Rall 

    United States Army Alaska

    Sled dog racing veteran DeeDee Jonrowe of Willow begins her 35th Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race March 6 in Fairbanks, Alaska. Jonrowe was an Army family member, who moved to Alaska in 1971 when her father was stationed at Fort Richardson. (Photo by Mary M. Rall/U.S. Army Alaska Public Affairs)

    Date Taken: 03.06.2017
    Date Posted: 03.10.2017 15:30
    Photo ID: 3220418
    VIRIN: 170306-O-QW156-826
    Resolution: 3311x4982
    Size: 5.73 MB
    Location: FAIRBANKS, AK, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Iditarod [Image 1 of 2], by Mary Rall, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Soldiers help ensure success of ‘Last Great Race’

