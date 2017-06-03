Pvt. Duncan Seebeck of Fort Wainwright’s 5th Squadron, 1st Cavalry Regiment, 1st Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division, monitors the starting line of the 2017 Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race through frost-covered eyelashes March 6 in Fairbanks, Alaska. Seebeck was one of more than 100 Arctic Warriors who volunteered in support of the official timed start of “Last Great Race,” which has only been featured in Fairbanks three times in 45 years. (Photo by Mary M. Rall/U.S. Army Alaska Public Affairs)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.06.2017 Date Posted: 03.10.2017 15:30 Photo ID: 3220415 VIRIN: 170306-O-QW156-715 Resolution: 5095x3648 Size: 2.8 MB Location: FAIRBANKS, AK, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Iditarod [Image 1 of 2], by Mary Rall, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.