Pvt. Duncan Seebeck of Fort Wainwright’s 5th Squadron, 1st Cavalry Regiment, 1st Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division, monitors the starting line of the 2017 Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race through frost-covered eyelashes March 6 in Fairbanks, Alaska. Seebeck was one of more than 100 Arctic Warriors who volunteered in support of the official timed start of “Last Great Race,” which has only been featured in Fairbanks three times in 45 years. (Photo by Mary M. Rall/U.S. Army Alaska Public Affairs)
|Date Taken:
|03.06.2017
|Date Posted:
|03.10.2017 15:30
|Photo ID:
|3220415
|VIRIN:
|170306-O-QW156-715
|Resolution:
|5095x3648
|Size:
|2.8 MB
|Location:
|FAIRBANKS, AK, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Iditarod [Image 1 of 2], by Mary Rall, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
