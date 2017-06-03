(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Iditarod [Image 2 of 2]

    Iditarod

    FAIRBANKS, AK, UNITED STATES

    03.06.2017

    Photo by Mary Rall 

    United States Army Alaska

    Pvt. Duncan Seebeck of Fort Wainwright’s 5th Squadron, 1st Cavalry Regiment, 1st Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division, monitors the starting line of the 2017 Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race through frost-covered eyelashes March 6 in Fairbanks, Alaska. Seebeck was one of more than 100 Arctic Warriors who volunteered in support of the official timed start of “Last Great Race,” which has only been featured in Fairbanks three times in 45 years. (Photo by Mary M. Rall/U.S. Army Alaska Public Affairs)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Iditarod [Image 1 of 2], by Mary Rall, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    Alaska
    BOSS
    Husky
    Iditarod
    Race

