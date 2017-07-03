A service member picks out ribbons March 7, 2017, at the Airman’s Attic on Little Rock Air Force Base, Ark. The uniforms contributed benefit service members in addition to gifts of non-perishable food and household objects. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Grace Nichols)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.07.2017 Date Posted: 03.10.2017 15:25 Photo ID: 3220406 VIRIN: 170307-F-ZF546-1035 Resolution: 3537x2354 Size: 3.12 MB Location: LITTLE ROCK AIR FORCE BASE, AR, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Volunteers, donations keep Airman’s Attic running [Image 1 of 4], by A1C Grace Nichols, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.