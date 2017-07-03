A service member picks out ribbons March 7, 2017, at the Airman’s Attic on Little Rock Air Force Base, Ark. The uniforms contributed benefit service members in addition to gifts of non-perishable food and household objects. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Grace Nichols)
|Date Taken:
|03.07.2017
|Date Posted:
|03.10.2017 15:25
|Photo ID:
|3220406
|VIRIN:
|170307-F-ZF546-1035
|Resolution:
|3537x2354
|Size:
|3.12 MB
|Location:
|LITTLE ROCK AIR FORCE BASE, AR, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Volunteers, donations keep Airman’s Attic running [Image 1 of 4], by A1C Grace Nichols, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
Volunteers, donations keep Airman’s Attic running
LEAVE A COMMENT