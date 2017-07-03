(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Volunteers, donations keep Airman’s Attic running [Image 3 of 4]

    Volunteers, donations keep Airman’s Attic running

    LITTLE ROCK AIR FORCE BASE, AR, UNITED STATES

    03.07.2017

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Grace Nichols 

    19th Airlift Wing

    The Airman’s Attic is place for service members and families to receive needed items donated by other people. Items can be placed in the bin located in front of the store seven days a week, larger items may be brought inside during normal operating hours. The shop is open Tuesday and Thursday 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. with donation bins available daily. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Grace Nichols)

    Date Taken: 03.07.2017
    Date Posted: 03.10.2017 15:25
    Photo ID: 3220403
    VIRIN: 170307-F-ZF546-1021
    Resolution: 4106x2732
    Size: 5.89 MB
    Location: LITTLE ROCK AIR FORCE BASE, AR, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Volunteers, donations keep Airman’s Attic running [Image 1 of 4], by A1C Grace Nichols, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    F
    AMC
    thrift store
    Airman's Attic

