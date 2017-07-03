Volunteers, donations keep Airman’s Attic running

The Airman’s Attic is place for service members and families to receive needed items donated by other people. Items can be placed in the bin located in front of the store seven days a week, larger items may be brought inside during normal operating hours. The shop is open Tuesday and Thursday 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. with donation bins available daily. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Grace Nichols)

